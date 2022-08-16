Tuesday, August 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. TMC to observe 'Khela Hobe Dibas' across Bengal on Tuesday

TMC to observe 'Khela Hobe Dibas' across Bengal on Tuesday

‘Khela Hobe’ (game is on) had been the battle cry of the TMC during the high-octane assembly polls last year, when the party defeated the BJP to storm back to power for the third consecutive term.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 Kolkata Updated on: August 16, 2022 11:56 IST
Trinamool Congres, Khela Hobe Dibas, West bengal, WB, Bengal, Mamata, TMC, TMC Khela Hobe Dibas
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) TMC will observe ‘Khela Hobe Dibas’ on Tuesday, with party leaders organising football matches across West Bengal to promote sports.

Highlights

  • CM Banerjee had last year announced that August 16 would be observed as 'Khela Hobe Dibas’
  • Banerjee said she is looking forward to greater participation in the event
  • Football matches will be organised to promote sports

The Trinamool Congress will observe ‘Khela Hobe Dibas’ on Tuesday, with party leaders organising football matches across West Bengal to promote sports. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she is looking forward to greater participation by the youth to mark the occasion. 

Banerjee had last year announced that August 16 would be observed as 'Khela Hobe Dibas’. "I want to extend my heartfelt wishes on #KhelaHobeDibas. After the exemplary success of the event last year, we look forward to greater participation by the youth today. Let this day uphold the zeal of our young citizens, who are the most credible harbingers of progress!" Banerjee tweeted on Tuesday.

 

Football matches will be organised to promote sports and as a mark of respect to 16 people who died in a stampede during a football match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 1980. "All the party leaders have been instructed to organise programmes at every block of the state," senior TMC leader Tapas Ray said.

Related Stories
TMC workers vandalise party MLA's house in Bengal alleging he took cash for posts

TMC workers vandalise party MLA's house in Bengal alleging he took cash for posts

West Bengal: 9 killed as autorickshaw rams in bus; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

West Bengal: 9 killed as autorickshaw rams in bus; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

30 Bengal tourists injured in road mishap in Balasore

30 Bengal tourists injured in road mishap in Balasore

Heavy to very heavy rainfall to occur in several states between August 10-14. Details

Heavy to very heavy rainfall to occur in several states between August 10-14. Details

Bengal coal scam case: ED summons eight IPS officers to Delhi next week

Bengal coal scam case: ED summons eight IPS officers to Delhi next week

Married couple kills 4 family members over property dispute; wife arrested, husband on run

Married couple kills 4 family members over property dispute; wife arrested, husband on run

Who is Anubrata Mondal: Bengal's ‘Bahubali’ politician and trusted aide of Mamata

Who is Anubrata Mondal: Bengal's ‘Bahubali’ politician and trusted aide of Mamata

Also Read | Who is Anubrata Mondal: Bengal's ‘Bahubali’ politician and trusted aide of Mamata

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News