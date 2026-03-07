TMC to back no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, showdown likely in Parliament

New Delhi:

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has decided to support the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. As per sources, party MPs will vote in favour of the motion following directions from party chief Mamata Banerjee. The move comes ahead of the second phase of Parliament's Budget Session, which is scheduled to begin on March 9. The political temperature in the House is expected to rise as opposition parties prepare to challenge the Speaker’s conduct.

Three MPs from the Congress party are set to formally move a resolution demanding the removal of Om Birla. The MPs include Mohammad Jawed, Kodikunnil Suresh and Mallu Ravi. The lawmakers have accused the Speaker of acting in a partisan manner. They alleged that Birla prevented Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders from speaking during proceedings. They also claimed that the Speaker made "unwarranted allegations" against women MPs from opposition parties.

Opposition raises questions over Speaker's conduct

The Congress MPs argued that opposition members have been suspended for an entire parliamentary session for raising public issues, while members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party were not reprimanded for making what they called derogatory remarks against former Prime Ministers. "Having taken into consideration the conduct of the Speaker of the House as regards disallowing the Leader of the Opposition and other Opposition leaders to speak, making unwarranted allegations against women MPs belonging to the Opposition, suspending Opposition MPs for an entire session for raising issues of public concern and not rebuking ruling party members for making wholly objectionable and derogatory remarks against former PMs, feels he has ceased to maintain an impartial attitude necessary to command the confidence of all sections of the House," the list of business for Lok Sabha read, as per the news agency ANI.

They further accused the Speaker of "openly espousing the version of the ruling party on all controversial matters", warning that such behaviour could undermine the functioning of the lower house.

Whips issued ahead of crucial parliamentary showdown

Notably, both the BJP and the Congress have issued a three-line whip to their Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to remain present in the House between March 9 and March 11. The political standoff comes after the first phase of the Budget Session witnessed high drama. During that period, the Congress had already moved a no confidence motion against Om Birla. Following the development, Birla had announced that he would not occupy the Speaker’s chair on moral grounds until the motion was resolved.

Parliament uproar after Rahul Gandhi's remarks

Tensions escalated further when Rahul Gandhi attempted to quote from an unpublished memoir by former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane regarding the 2020 military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. The incident triggered massive protests inside Parliament. Soon after, eight opposition MPs were suspended for the remainder of the session for violating the rules of the Lok Sabha. With the second leg of the Budget Session approaching, the no-confidence motion against the Speaker is expected to intensify the political confrontation between the government and the opposition.

