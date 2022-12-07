TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee likely to hold meeting to outline party strategy for Parliament Winter Session

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee likely to hold a meeting to outline party strategy for Parliament Winter Session

Parliament Winter Session: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday likely to meet her party leaders in order to chalk out the party strategy for the winter session of Parliament.

According to reports, she is expected to direct party leaders to raise pro-people issues on the floor of the House during the ongoing Winter Session. The meeting is expected to take place at 3 pm at the residence of senior TMC MP Saugata Roy in New Delhi.

Notably, Banerjee was part of the G20 meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 5 and then visited Ajmer Sharif the following day along with her nephew and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Winter Session commenced on December 7

It should be noted here that the Winter Session of the Parliament commenced on December 7. According to reports, the Union Government is mulling passing at least 16 new bills during the session.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is likely to oppose three bills in the Lok Sabha. According to reports, Congress is expected to oppose Biodiversity Amendment Bill 2021, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Amendment Bill and Forest Conservation Amendment Bill.

