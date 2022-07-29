Friday, July 29, 2022
     
  4. TMC’s Derek O’Brien, AAP’s Sanjay Singh spend night at Parliament protest site

TMC’s Derek O’Brien, AAP’s Sanjay Singh spend night at Parliament protest site

Derek O’Brien and AAP’s Sanjay Singh spent the night at the protest site near the entrance of Parliament.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Updated on: July 29, 2022 13:41 IST
Image Source : ANI Suspended MPs during their 50-hour protest in the Parliament complex.

Suspended Rajya Sabha members TMC’s Derek O’Brien and AAP’s Sanjay Singh spent the night at the protest site near the entrance of Parliament.  TMC's Dola Sen and Mausam Noor were there at the site till midnight.

The opposition parties sat on a relay protest in Parliament premises protesting against the suspension of 24 MPs in both Houses of Parliament. On Thursday, three more MPs were suspended. The opposition parties have demanded a discussion on the price rise in Parliament.

Also Read | 'BJP-RSS are determined to gag Parliamentarians': TMC MP Derek O'Brien

