Bengal post-poll violence case: Trinamool leader Anubrata Mandal skips CBI summons

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mandal ignored the CBI summons on Sunday and did not appear in front of the agency, which had summoned him in connection with the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The Central Agency had asked him to be present at the its Kolkata office by 2.30 pm to face questions pertaining to his alleged involvement in the post-poll violence cases. However, at 1.30 pm an email communication from Mandal expressed his inability to be present at the agency's office on health grounds.

Mandal had earlier ignored CBI summons in the cattle and coal smuggling case. On Saturday, Mandal was supposed to be present at the CBI's office at Nizam Palace in Central Kolkata for questioning in the cattle and coal smuggling case. However, he refused to turn up, citing bad health conditions.

However, his counsels said that if the CBI officers felt it necessary they could question him at his Kolkata residence.

