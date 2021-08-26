Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM TMC MP Nusrat Jahan blessed with a baby boy

Bengali actress-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has been blessed with a baby boy. Nusrat was admitted to Neotia Hospital in Kolkata last night (August 25). Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta drove Nusrat to the hospital.

Jahan delivered baby at around 1 pm. As per TOI sources, she underwent a C-section under Dr Rajiv Agarwaal and a team of doctors. According to the latest update, the mother and the newborn are doing well.

Nusrat’s mother was spotted near the operation theatre. According to TOI reports, "Nusrat's rumoured partner, Yash, was by her side throughout."

Nusrat requested the hospital for Yash to be present by her side during the operation, as per TOI sources.

“While any announcements will be made as per the family’s consent, we took care of her comfort and all the medical needs,” a hospital official told TOI.

Actor-turned-politician TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty took to Twitter to congratulate Nusrat.

Jahan, who is reportedly dating actor-politician Yash Dasgupta in recent times, had earlier argued that since her marriage ceremony with businessman Nikhil Jain in 2019 had taken place in accordance with Turkish Marriage Regulation, the marriage is invalid in India.

According to Jain, Jahan had avoided always his requests to get the marriage registered. He claimed that Jahan's behaviour started changing towards him in August 2020 when she was shooting a film. Nusrat has been cast opposite Yash Dasgupta in Bengali film 'SOS Kolkata', the shooting of which took place in August 2020.

Jain had said that on November 5 last year, Nusrat left his flat along with her personal belongings and shifted to her Ballygunge flat 'and thereafter we never stayed together as husband and wife'.

