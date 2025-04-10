TMC MP Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court challenging Waqf Amendment Act, hearing on April 16 The Supreme Court will hear all the petitions related to the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 16. A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan has listed for hearing on April 16.

Opposition's dismay over Waqf (Amendment) Act doesn't seem to end, and now Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has approached the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Moitra filed her plea on April 9 and stated that the Amendments violated several fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. "It is submitted that the violation of parliamentary practices during the law-making process has contributed to the unconstitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025," the plea said.

The Supreme Court will hear all the petitions related to the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 16. A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan has listed for hearing on April 16. Apart from Moitra, other leaders like AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, among others have also filed pleas against the Waqf Amendments.

MP Mahua Moitra sought striking down of the Act in its entirety, citing its procedural irregularities and substantive violations of the Constitution. The plea said the new law allegedly infringed upon Articles 14 (equality before the law), 15(1) (non-discrimination), 19(1)(a) and (c) (freedom of speech and association), 21 (right to life and personal liberty), 25 and 26 (freedom of religion), 29 and 30 (minority rights), and Article 300A (right to property) of the Constitution.

"It is submitted that the violation of parliamentary practices during the law-making process has contributed to the unconstitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025," the plea said. "Procedurally, the Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee flouted parliamentary rules and practices both at the stage of consideration and adoption of the draft report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill and at the stage of presentation of the said report before Parliament," it said.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan, Association for the Protection of Civil Rights, Arshad Madani, Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, Anjum Kadari, Taiyyab Khan Salmani, Mohammad Shafi, Mohammed Fazlurrahim and RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha have also moved the top court on the issue.

