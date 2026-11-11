'Because of Lord Ram...': TMC MP Kirti Azad makes controversial remarks, says will never visit Ayodhya temple

New Delhi:

Ayodhya has emerged as a major political battleground in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav scheduled to visit the Ram Temple next month. Several BJP leaders have criticised Yadav over the proposed visit. Amid the political exchange, TMC MP Kirti Azad has stirred controversy with his remarks on the Ram Temple and Lord Ram, declaring that he would never visit the shrine in Ayodhya.

Azad also questioned Lord Ram's maryada (propriety), referring to his decision to send Goddess Sita into exile despite her having passed the Agni Pariksha (trial by fire). The TMC MP said he belonged to Mithila, considered Sita his mother, and would stand up for her.

What did Kirti Azad say?

Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav's proposed visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the BJP's response to it, Azad questioned whether Lord Ram was the only deity worshipped in the country. "Is Lord Ram the only God among the 3,200 crore deities in our country? I will never go there because Lord Ram abandoned his wife, even after she had passed the Agni Pariksha and sent Maa Sita away from his home. Why should I go?" he said.

Azad added that he belonged to Mithila, where Sita was born, and regarded her as his mother. "I belong to the birthplace of Maa Sita. She was the daughter of Mithila. Maa Sita is my mother. For every person belonging to Mithila, Maa Sita is a mother," he said.

He further questioned the description of Lord Ram as Maryada Purushottam, asking what values children should be taught in light of Sita's exile with her two young sons. Azad said he worshipped Goddess Kali and visited temples dedicated to her, including Kamakhya, Dakshina Kali and Kalighat, as well as a Kali temple in Delhi's Gol Market.

"You sent her away along with two small, innocent children, even after she had passed the Agni Pariksha. Maryada Purushottam? What kind of Maryada is this? What should I tell children? I visit Kamakhya. I worship Maa Kali. Kali is my goddess. My father was a devotee of Durga, and I am a devotee of Kali," he added.

'Mithila's daughter was disrespected': Kirti Azad

When asked whether he was refusing to accept Lord Ram as Maryada Purushottam and would never visit the temple, Azad reiterated his position, saying Sita was his mother and he felt a responsibility to stand up for her.

"People consider him Maryada Purushottam, but I will not visit the temple because Sita is my mother and I belong to Mithila. She was the daughter of Mithila, and Mithila's daughter was disrespected. First, she was made to undergo the Agni Pariksha, and even after passing it, she was exiled along with her two young children. Should I not stand up for my revered goddess, my mother? I certainly will, and I will not go," he said.

Azad also rejected the suggestion that his choice of deities had anything to do with his religious identity, saying his worship of Goddess Kali did not make him any less Hindu. He accused the BJP of focusing its religious discourse primarily on Lord Ram while overlooking Lord Krishna.

"I visit the temples of Kali—at Kamakhya, Dakshina Kali, Kalighat, and the Kali temple at Gol Market in Delhi. Does this mean I am not a Hindu? They are fixated on only one thing—'Ram, Ram, Ram.' For them, Krishna holds no significance," he questioned.

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