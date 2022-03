Follow us on Image Source : ANI TMC MLA Narendranath Chakraborty who threatened BJP supporters barred from campaigning for bypolls

EC barred TMC MLA Narendranath Chakraborty from campaigning for by-polls.

He was recently heard telling party workers in a purported video to intimidate BJP supporters.

By-polls to the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency and the Ballygunje seat will be held on April 12.

The Election Commission has barred Trinamool Congress MLA Narendranath Chakraborty from campaigning for by-polls to two constituencies in West Bengal for violating the model code of conduct by allegedly issuing open threats to BJP voters and supporters.

The Pandabeswar MLA was recently heard telling party workers in a purported video to intimidate BJP supporters so that they do not go to polling booths.

"The Commission, orders to prohibit him from holding any public meetings, public rallies, roadshows and interviews, public utterances in media in connection with an ongoing by-election for a week (from 10 am March 30, to April 6, 2022, 8 pm)," the EC said in a communication to the West Bengal chief electoral officer.

