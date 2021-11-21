Follow us on Image Source : ANI TMC blames BJP 'goons' for attack on residence of leader Subal Bhowmik in Tripura

Several people were left injured after an attack on the residence of TMC state unit's Steering Committee chief Subal Bhowmik in Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuni area of Agartala. Personnel of police and Tripura State Rifles are deployed in the area.

The Trinamool Congress condemned the attack and claimed that BJP's "goons" were behind the attack. The party has urged Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb to arrest the culprits immediately.

"This is the HORRIFIC state of affairs in Tripura under @BjpBiplab's Gunda Raj! While our leaders & workers are being MERCILESSLY ATTACKED every moment, @Tripura_Police continues to shield the @BJP4Tripura assailants! Urging the Hon'ble Supreme Court to take strict actions.", the AITC tweeted.

Commenting on the incident, Bhowmik told news agency ANI, "The attack was done when we (TMC party members) were talking. It is unimaginable because this is my place of birth. Some chairs and bikes were also broken during the attack."

Meanwhile, 15 TMC MPs will sit on a dharna from Monday morning in Delhi.

Earlier today, the Tripura police had detained TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh for questioning following a complaint by a ruling BJP worker that she had disturbed a street corner meeting of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday night, according to an official.

Latest India News