TMC faces major jolt as rebel MPs meet Bhupender Yadav in Delhi ahead of Speaker meeting

New Delhi:

The political turmoil within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) appears to be intensifying as a group of rebel party MPs are in the national capital. The development is being viewed as a significant challenge for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with several senior leaders openly aligning with the dissident camp. Ahead of a planned dinner meeting at Bengal Bhavan, a number of rebel MPs reached the residence of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, where they held discussions in the presence of BJP leaders. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was also present during the meeting, adding further political significance to the gathering.

Senior TMC leaders join rebel camp

Among those who attended the meeting were Prasun Banerjee, Mala Roy, Satabdi Roy, Kakoli Ghosh, Arup Chakraborty and Sayoni Ghosh. However, the biggest political message came from the participation of senior TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, long considered one of Mamata Banerjee's closest associates.

A day earlier, Bandyopadhyay had met Bhupender Yadav and later held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, fuelling speculation about a deepening rift within the ruling Bengal party.

The rebel group is now claiming the support of around 20 MPs. With TMC having 28 members in the Lok Sabha, the dissidents have reportedly crossed the crucial two-thirds mark of 19 MPs that could become politically significant in the event of any future realignment.

The growing strength of the rebel faction has triggered fresh concerns within the party leadership and intensified political uncertainty in West Bengal.

Mamata responds with organisation reshuffle

Amid the escalating rebellion, Mamata Banerjee has moved swiftly to reorganise key positions within the party. Kunal Ghosh has replaced Sudip Bandyopadhyay as president of the North Kolkata organisational district. Arnab Banerjee has been appointed TMC Youth President in place of Sayoni Ghosh, while Alifa Ahmed has taken over as head of the party's women's wing from Mala Roy.

The changes are being seen as an attempt by the TMC leadership to tighten control over the organisation and contain the fallout from the growing dissent.

Abhishek Banerjee under CID scanner

Adding to the party's challenges, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is facing continued questioning by the CID in an alleged fake signature case. He appeared before investigators once again on Sunday after being questioned for nearly six hours earlier this month. The case relates to allegations of forged signatures linked to a political appointment proposal. Following directions from the Calcutta High Court, Abhishek Banerjee has been required to cooperate with the investigation.

The latest developments underline the mounting pressure on the Trinamool Congress following its electoral setback in West Bengal. With internal rebellion gaining momentum and key leaders facing legal scrutiny, the party finds itself confronting one of its most challenging political phases in recent years.