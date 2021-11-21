Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC delegation to meet Amit Shah in Delhi today, to discuss alleged police brutality in Tripura

A delegation of TMC MPs will reach the national capital tonight to meet Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue of alleged police brutality in Tripura, party sources said. The party has sought an appointment with Shah and the party leaders are scheduled to sit on a dharna from Monday morning.



"Gujarat model in Tripura. All India Trinamool Congress will never accept such fascist brutality. Trinamool MPs headed to Delhi. Now. Eyeball to eyeball" tweeted party MP Derek O' Brien.

The sources said the party delegation comprised more than 15 members. The MPs will sit on a dharna from Monday morning in Delhi.

Earlier today, the Tripura police detained West Bengal Trinamool Congress leader Sayani Ghosh for questioning following a complaint by a ruling BJP worker that she had disturbed a street corner meeting of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday night, according to an official.

Ghosh, the youth unit secretary of TMC West Bengal, was detained a day before a planned visit by the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee after being called in for questioning in a police station.

