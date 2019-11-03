Tis Hazari Clashes: Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Police Commissioner, Chief Secretary

Image Source : PTI Delhi High Court initiates hearing on Tis Hazari clashes

The Delhi High Court on Sunday issued a notice and sought response of the Centre, Delhi police commissioner and the chief secretary on the clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court here. A bench headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, which took suo motu cognisance of media reports, asked police officers, who were involved in the clashes, to be present in the court at 3 pm when it will commence hearing on the issue.

The decision to hold an urgent hearing was taken after the chief justice concluded a meeting with senior judges of the high court and other senior officers of the Delhi Police at 12.30 pm. The bench said it wants to defuse the situation and the judges held a meeting for four hours last evening and they are here since morning to calm down the situation.

The court also issued notices to the Bar Council of Delhi and all the bar associations of the Delhi district courts. Lawyers and police had clashed at Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday afternoon during which at least 10 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while 17 vehicles vandalised, according to officials and eyewitnesses.

Lawyers had claimed that four of their colleagues were injured, including one in police firing, but police denied that it had opened fire. The injured included Additional Commissioner of Police (North District) Harinder Kumar, SHOs of Kotwali and civil lines, and the operator of deputy commissioner of police (north), police had alleged.

