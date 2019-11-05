Tis Hazari Clashes: Why no step against lawyers? MHA files plea in Delhi High Court

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI A major scuffle broke out between lawyers and Delhi Police personnel on Saturday (November 5)

Union Home Ministry has filed an application before Delhi High Court seeking clarification in connection to its earlier directive against taking steps against lawyers involved in Tis Hazari clash. The Delhi High Court has ordered a judicial inquiry into Tis Hazari Court clashes between Delhi Police personnel and lawyers. While passing the order, the High Court forbade the police from taking any coercive steps against the lawyers.

The Union Home Ministry earlier today received a report from Delhi Police on the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court complex in which at least 20 security personnel and several advocates were injured, officials said.

It is a factual report in which the Delhi Police has given details of the circumstances leading to Saturday's incident and the action taken after it, a Home Ministry official said.

A major scuffle broke out between Delhi Police personnel and lawyers on Saturday (November 2). The violence took place inside Tis Hazari Court premises in Delhi. At least 20 people

Delhi Police, on Tuesday, sat on a massive demonstration near Delhi Police headquarters near ITO.

