Tis Hazari clash: Delhi Police team holds talks with lawyers

A team of senior Delhi Police officials, formed on the Delhi High Court's directives, met lawyers for discussions on Sunday in the presence of Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

During the meeting, the Delhi Police officials said that since a judicial probe into the matter is underway, action should be taken against any accused on the basis of the probe's findings.

The LG appealed to the police and lawyers to continue the dialogue to resolve the dispute amicably.

Following the Delhi High Court's directive, the Delhi Police formed a team of senior police officials for initiating dialogue with lawyers.

Four FIRs have been registered over the clash between the Delhi Police and the lawyers at Tis Hazari court premises on November 2.

The Delhi High Court has ordered a judicial probe into the matter and sought that its report be submitted in six weeks.

