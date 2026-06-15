Tirupati Temple receives crores in donations daily: Here's how every rupee is counted and protected

Amravati:

The Tirupati Balaji Temple, one of the richest and most visited religious shrines in the world, receives donations worth several crores of rupees every day. The offerings made by devotees are carefully counted, sorted and secured through a highly regulated system overseen by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the body that manages the temple's affairs. According to TTD officials, the temple receives daily donations ranging between Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 6 crore. To handle this massive volume of offerings, the temple administration has deployed dedicated staff and volunteers who work under strict surveillance and multiple layers of security.

How donations reach the counting centre

Donations made by devotees are collected in large donation boxes known as hundis. On an average day, between six and twelve hundis are filled with cash, coins, jewellery and other valuables. These hundis are transported daily to the Parakamani Building, a dedicated facility where the offerings are counted and processed. The entire exercise takes place under tight security with CCTV surveillance, police presence and authorised volunteers monitoring every stage of the process.

Strict rules for staff involved in counting

The responsibility for securing and monitoring the donation counting process lies with the TTD Vigilance and Security Wing, a specialised branch that functions in coordination with the Andhra Pradesh Police. The unit is headed by an IPS-rank officer known as the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer.

To ensure complete transparency and eliminate the possibility of theft, employees involved in counting donations must follow strict protocols. Staff members are permitted to wear only a traditional dhoti while handling the offerings. No additional clothing or personal belongings are allowed inside the counting area.

Access to the donation counting hall is restricted exclusively to authorised personnel assigned to the task. Even volunteers engaged in coin counting undergo frisking three to four times before entering and leaving the premises.

Coins, cash and jewellery handled separately

Once the donations reach the Parakamani Building, TTD employees and Srivari Sevaks, who serve as volunteers, segregate coins, currency notes and jewellery into separate categories. Coins are counted and packed using specialised machines, while currency notes are bundled and thoroughly verified. Gold and silver ornaments are securely stored and undergo monthly valuation before being transferred to the TTD Treasury in Tirupati. The process is designed to ensure complete accountability and maintain accurate records of every donation received by the temple.

AI surveillance and multi-layer security system

One of the key features of the Tirupati donation management system is its advanced surveillance infrastructure. The Parakamani Building is equipped with high-resolution CCTV cameras linked to AI-powered monitoring systems that track staff movements and detect suspicious activity. The technology helps authorities maintain transparency and minimise the risk of theft or misconduct.

TTD officials and police personnel continuously supervise the counting process. The administration also limits the use of outsourced staff and prefers permanent employees for sensitive operations involving valuable donations.

Why is Tirupati's donation system considered a benchmark

The scale of donations received at Tirupati Balaji Temple makes it one of the most complex religious donation management systems in India. Over the years, the temple administration has adopted technology-driven solutions, enhanced security protocols and rigorous auditing mechanisms to ensure devotees' offerings are handled with the highest level of transparency and accountability. The combination of human oversight, advanced technology and strict security measures has made the Tirupati model a benchmark for managing large-scale religious donations across the country.

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