Tirupati temple laddu controversy: Supreme Court adjourns hearing for tomorrow

Tirupati temple laddu controversy: The Supreme Court of India adjourned for October 4 the hearing of a batch of petitions seeking a court-monitored investigation into the allegations of use of animal fat to make laddus to serve as 'prasadam' at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, where Lord Venkateswara is worshipped.

SC adjourned the hearing today (October 3) after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought adjournment for tomorrow (Friday) at 10:30 am.

Fresh PIL seeking CBI probe filed in SC

A fresh PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday (October 1) seeking a CBI probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus under the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime. The PIL was filed by one KA Paul, a social activist and president of organisation 'Global Peace Initiative', seeking a "comprehensive investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations of corruption and mismanagement surrounding the procurement and preparation of the Laddu Prasadam".

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan is already seized of as many as four petitions on the issue. On September 30, the top court observed that Gods should be kept away from politics while questioning Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's public statement that animal fat was allegedly used in making Tirupati laddus under the previous regime.

The apex court also said the laboratory test report was not clear at all and it prima facie indicated that rejected ghee was subjected to test. "It is very clear from the report that this is not the Ghee which has been used. Unless you are sure, how did you go public with that?" the bench had asked.

Paul, in his fresh PIL, said allegations levelled by the chief minister that substandard ingredients were used in the preparation of 'Laddu Prasadam', including adulterated ghee, have raised serious concerns among devotees and tarnished the sanctity of this sacred offering.

The petition underscored the growing communal tensions and the violation of fundamental religious rights, citing Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees the freedom to practice and propagate religion.

"The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is one of the biggest sites for Hindus around the world. The Laddu Prasadam holds immense religious and cultural significance for all Hindus."

"Any compromise on its sanctity not only affects millions of devotees but also tarnishes the reputation of this institution. I have filed this petition in the interest of the devotees and to ensure that political manipulation and corruption do not undermine our sacred traditions" Paul said.

The chief minister had claimed earlier this month that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the state, triggering a massive political row.

The YSR Congress Party accused Naidu of indulging in heinous allegations for political gains and the ruling Telugu Desam Party in the state circulating a laboratory report to back its claim.