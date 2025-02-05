Tirupati temple board takes action against 18 employees for non-compliance with Hindu religious practices

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Tirupati Temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has taken action against 18 employees for not following Hindu religious practices during TTD festivals and rituals. According to a statement from TTD, the action was taken under the direction of TTD Chairman BR Naidu.

"Following the directions of TTD Chairman BR Naidu, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has initiated action against employees adhering to non-Hindu religious practices while working in the institution," the statement read.

"Authorities have identified 18 employees who, despite being employed by TTD, are following non-Hindu religious traditions. Orders have been issued for disciplinary action against 18 identified employees who are participating in non-Hindu religious activities while also taking part in TTD festivals and rituals," added the statement.

'Transfer or retire'

In addition, as part of efforts to maintain the spiritual integrity of TTD's operations, the Board has proposed transferring these employees to other government departments or offering them voluntary retirement.

"The TTD Board has recently resolved to either transfer such employees to government departments or facilitate their exit through the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). This decision aligns with TTD's commitment to preserving the spiritual sanctity of its temples and religious activities," mentioned the TTD statement.

TTD board resolution for non-Hindus staff

Earlier, in November 2024, the TTD board also passed another resolution which requires non-Hindus employed by the board to either take voluntary retirement or opt for a transfer to other government departments in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, the TTD chairman said, "I moved the resolution in the Board yesterday. The Board has unanimously accepted. We have identified some people (staff at TTD), non-Hindus...I wanted to meet those people personally and I would request them to take VRS. If they are not interested, we will transfer or maybe grant deputation to other government departments, like Revenue or Municipality or any Corporation. So, that is our intention."

The board has also adopted a resolution banning political statements within Tirumala, emphasising that legal action will be taken against those who make or spread such statements. TTD oversees 12 temples and sub-shrines and employs more than 14,000 people.

(With ANI inputs)

