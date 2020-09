Image Source : FILE Tirupati temple received Rs 1.02 crore hundi income in a day

Tirumala Lord Balaji temple received hundi income of Rs 1.02 crores in a day on Saturday. It was for the first time since its reopening post lockdown that the hundi income crossed Rs 1 crore in one day.

In a release, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) said as many as 13,486 devotees inside the temple on Saturday and their offerings were counted on Sunday.

The entry of devotees in the temple was restricted amid the coronavirus crisis. The temple reopened for the pilgrims on June 11.

