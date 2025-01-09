Tirupati stampede updates: Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM, to meet injured at Tirumala today

Follow us on Image Source : ANDHRA CMO (X) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Tirupati stampede: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Tirumala on Thursday (January 9) to meet the individuals who were injured in the stampede that occurred at the Tirupati temple premises. A press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on January 8, reads, "Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will visit Tirupati tomorrow morning to meet the injured.

"As of the latest toll, four people were killed in a stampede that broke out at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday evening, officials said. According to officials, the incident occurred near Vishnu Niwasam at the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), CM Naidu stated that he has directed higher officials to go to the spot and take relief measures to provide better medical treatment to the injured and that their lives are saved.CM Naidu is in regular contact with the district administration and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials to take stock of the situation.

In a social media post on X, N Chandrababu Naidu wrote, "The death of several devotees in a stampede near Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati for tokens to visit Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara has shocked me. This tragic incident, which took place at a time when devotees had gathered in large numbers for tokens, deeply disturbed me. In the wake of information that the condition of some of them is critical, I have directed higher officials to go to the spot and take relief measures... to provide better medical treatment to the injured and save their lives. I am talking to the district and TTD officials from time to time and am taking stock of the situation."

As per the statement, CM Naidu said that he was deeply disturbed by the loss of four lives in the incident that took place when devotees had gathered in large numbers for tokens. The CM spoke to officials over the phone about the treatment being provided to the injured in the incident, the CMO said. The CM is keeping abreast of the current situation by speaking to district and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials from time to time.

The CM has ordered higher officials to go to the scene of the incident and take relief measures to ensure that the injured get better treatment, the CMO added in its statement.