Image Source : PTI Tirupati: 11 COVID patients die in Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply (Representational Image)

At least 11 patients died at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati due disruption in oxygen supply. The tragic incident took place at SVR Ruia Hospital on Monday night.

According to reports, the hospital was running short on oxygen and a tanker with supply from Chennai was awaited. However, the tanker got delayed due to some issue triggering panic amid the hospital management and family members of patients.

District Collector Hari Narayanan said the situation was brought under control using big oxygen cylinders. But by then 11 patients who were said to be on ventilator support died.

"The incident occurred around 8-8.30 p.m. Due to oxygen pressure issues, some Covid patients who were on ventilator support lost their lives. This happened in a span of five minutes.. the oxygen tanker arrived and the situation was quickly brought under control," The New Indian Express quoted Narayanan, as saying.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered an inquiry into the incident and asked officials to submit a report as soon as possible.

ALSO READ: Five Covid-19 patients die at Roorkee hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply

ALSO READ: Karnataka: 5 COVID-19 patients die in Hubballi hospital, kin allege oxygen shortage

Latest India News