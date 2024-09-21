Tirupati row: Sanctity of 'laddu prasadam' restored, unblemished now, says TTD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tirupati temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has said that the sanctity of the sacred sweetmeat has been restored, amid concerns among devotees on the quality of ghee used in the famous Tirupati 'laddu prasadam'. In a social media post on Friday night, the TTD, which is responsible for managing the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on the hills of Tirumala, said that the divinity and purity of Srivari Laddu are unblemished now.

“The divinity and purity of Srivari laddu is unblemished now. TTD is committed to protecting the holiness of Laddu Prasadam to the satisfaction of all the devotees,” the temple board said in the post.

The temple body on Friday revealed it has come across sub-standard ghee and presence of lard in samples tested for quality, which echoed claims first made by Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu two days ago.

Reddy responds and Centre seeks report on matter

With the fingers of accusation being pointed at the previous YSRCP regime over the issue, former CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy described the matter as "diversion politics," and slammed it as a "concocted story."

The Centre has sought a report on the matter from the Andhra Pradesh government and promised suitable action after examining it. Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi called for an investigation into the allegations.

Citing a lab report on Friday, the TTD stated that there was presence of 'lard' (pig fat) and other impurities in the ghee.

TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao said lab tests have revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples and the board was in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied 'adulterated' ghee.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Amid Tirupati Laddus row, Rajasthan government to run special campaign for 'prasad' quality check