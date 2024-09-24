Tirupati laddus row: Tobacco found in prasadam, claims devotee; video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV There are now claims of tobacco being found in Tirupati laddus.

A significant controversy has erupted at the famous Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, where a female devotee has alleged that she found tobacco wrapped in paper inside a laddu given as prasadam. This claim follows earlier allegations regarding the use of animal fat in the preparation of the temple's iconic laddus. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the temple, has denied the woman’s allegations.

Devotee’s allegation and evidence

The devotee, Donthu Padmavati from Khammam district, reported that she visited the temple on September 19. She stated that she discovered the tobacco while preparing to distribute the prasadam to her neighbours. In her video evidence, she expressed her shock upon finding the tobacco pieces wrapped in a small paper within the laddu.

TTD’s denial of claims

The timing of this allegation is critical, especially in light of previous accusations that the ghee used in making the laddus contained animal fat. The TTD firmly refuted these claims, asserting that the laddus are prepared with great devotion by Sri Vaishnav Brahmins, adhering to strict procedures and under continuous CCTV surveillance. TTD officials also contacted Padmavati, asking her to preserve the laddu for further investigation.

Background of the controversy

This incident has gained traction following remarks made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who claimed last week that during the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government, low-quality materials, including animal fat, were found in the laddus served as prasadam at the temple. This sparked political uproar and drew widespread public attention.

Implications and Community response

The allegations have raised serious concerns among devotees regarding the quality and safety of the prasadam offered at one of the country’s most revered temples. As the investigation unfolds, the TTD faces pressure to maintain transparency and uphold the trust of the millions of devotees who visit the temple each year.

The situation continues to develop as both the temple administration and the community seek clarity and resolution amid the swirling controversy.