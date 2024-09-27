Tirupati Laddu row: SC to hear pleas of Subramanian Swamy, former TTD chief on September 30

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tirupati Laddu row reaches Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court will hear the petition of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and former president of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Trust and Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy on Tupati Laddu row on September 30. Subramanian Swamy has filed a PIL in the Supreme Court demanding an investigation into the allegations made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Notably, Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that animal fat was used in the prasad of Tirupati Tirumala temple.

Former president of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Trust and Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy in his petition also demanded an investigation into these allegations by forming an independent investigation committee (SIT) under a retired Supreme Court judge.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government appointed a nine-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged issue of adulterating Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) with animal fats.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged during a recent NDA legislative party meeting that the erstwhile YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fats for making laddus.

The allegations sparked a massive controversy across the country, hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus.

"The government of Andhra Pradesh, in accordance with its commitment to protecting the sanctity of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), have (has) considered it necessary to constitute an SIT for detailed and comprehensive investigation of the entire issue," said Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad in a late night order on Thursday.

TTD is the official custodian of Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati. On September 22, the CM announced at his Undavalli residence that an SIT will probe the alleged sacrilege of adulterating the laddus.