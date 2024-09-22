Tirupati laddu controversy: Jagan Reddy calls CM Naidu a 'habitual liar' in letter to PM Modi, urges reprimand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Jagan Mohan Reddy writes letter to PM Modi seeing his intervention in Tirupati Prasadam adulteration issue

Amid the escalation heat over the Tirupati Laddu adulteration issue, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Modi, urging him to intervene and reprimand CM Chandrababu Naidu, whom he referred to as a 'habitual liar.' In his letter to PM Modi, Jagan alleged that CM Chandrababu Naidu has stooped so low as to hurt the beliefs of crores of people purely for political objectives. He also accused Naidu of attempting to tarnish the sanctity of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)

In an eight-page letter, he also detailed the process undertaken at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the custodian of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy shrine for accepting ghee. Jagan alleged that Naidu’s actions not only lowered the stature of CM office but also that of everyone in public life, the sanctity of TTD and its practices.

“Sir, the entire country looks to you at this crucial juncture. It is very imperative that Mr Naidu be reprimanded in the severest way for his shameless act of spreading lies and the truth be brought to light. Sir, this would help allay the suspicions that Mr Naidu has created in the minds of crores of Hindu devotees and restore their faith in sanctity of TTD,” Jagan wrote in his letter.

'Adulterated ghee was rejected, not allowed to enter TTD': Jagan

Explaining the sequence of events, Jagan said that the ghee allegedly adulterated was rejected and not allowed to enter the premises of TTD. However, Naidu with malicious intentions raised the issue at a political party meeting on September 18. During an NDA legislative party meeting a few days ago, the TDP chief claimed that the YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

On September 20, TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao held a press conference and said that lab tests had revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples and the board is in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied “adulterated” ghee.

