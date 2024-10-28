Tirupati ISKCON temple receives bomb threat after hoax mails to hotels

Follow us on Image Source : ISKCON TIRUPATI Tirupati ISKCON Temple

The security of the ISKCON Temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati was beefed up after a bomb threat mail was received on Sunday night. According to the information, temple staff reached out to the police. The police conducted inspections with the bomb squad and dog squad.

The development came after over a dozen hotels in Tirupati received bomb threats in the last 3-4 days. However, all the threats turned out to be hoaxes, the police had said. The Tirupati Police said that as soon as they received such complaints, the specific hotels were evacuated and bomb disposal squads conducted searches.

Providing details about threats, Superintendent of Police Tirupati L Subbarayudu said, "We reacted swiftly when we received complaints and our teams conducted thorough checks. But they (fake email threats) turned out to be fake. We are booking cases and investigations into these are going on." A senior police official of the district said they are investigating the cases with the help of the cyber crimes wing.

The bomb threat mails allegedly mentioned the alleged drug trafficking network kingpin, Jaffer Sadiq. Sadiq was arrested in Tamil Nadu by the NCB and ED.