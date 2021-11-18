Andhra Pradesh: Heavy spells of rain inundates Balaji Temple premises, roads in Tirupati | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Heavy rainfall leads to inundation of roads in Tirupati.

As heavy spells of rains disturb normal life in southern India states, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday saw roads inundated in Tirupati. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the authorities to be vigilant and take necessary measures in wake of the inclement weather.

The region is experiencing heavy rainfall due to the depression over southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu which is moving west-northwestwards and cross between Puducherry and Chennai.

The weather department has predicted moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over adjoining districts of Rayalaseema and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and south interior Karnataka for Thursday.

For Friday, the IMD has said light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema and Karnataka.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely to prevail over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 24 hours and decrease gradually thereafter, the IMD said.

The sea condition will be rough and the fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea.

