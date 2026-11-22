Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic accident in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district, extending his condolences to the families of those killed and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. The Prime Minister also referred to financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims' families and those injured.

According to the statement shared in the post attributed to PMO India, the next of kin of each deceased person would receive Rs 2 lakh, while those injured in the accident would be given Rs 50,000. The announcement comes amid grief over the fatal mishap in Tiruchirappalli, which has claimed several lives.

PM Modi announces ex-gratia for accident victims

In his message, the Prime Minister said the loss of lives was deeply painful and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

The financial assistance announced through the PMNRF is intended to provide support to families dealing with the loss of their loved ones and help those injured during their recovery. Under the announcement, Rs 2 lakh would be provided to the next of kin of every person who died, while each injured person would receive Rs 50,000.

What happened in the Tiruchirappalli accident?

The accident occurred in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli district on Sunday, November 22. Eight people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a car carrying 10 occupants crashed into a neem tree near Kothurpatty Four Roads.

The occupants were reportedly returning to Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur district after attending an ear-piercing ceremony in Erumapatti in Namakkal district. The accident took place within the limits of Jambunathapuram police station.

Five occupants died at the scene, while three others succumbed to their injuries after being taken to Musiri Government Hospital. The two injured passengers were also admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Police investigate cause of crash

Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident. Further details about what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle are awaited.

The tragedy has left families in mourning, with the authorities continuing to monitor the condition of the injured and investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

President Droupadi Murmu expresses condolences

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief over the loss of lives.

In a post on X, the President described the incident as very unfortunate and extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. She also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

(With inputs from PTI)

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