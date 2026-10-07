'Tireless work, remarkable resolve': Political leaders congratulate PM Modi for 25 years in public service

New Delhi:

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 25 consecutive years as head of government on Wednesday, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla among other prominent leaders showered praises on him and credited his leadership with driving inclusive development and transforming the country across multiple sectors.

Vice President praise PM Modi for turning vision of inclusive development

Taking to X, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan praised PM Modi for turning the vision of inclusive development into a nationwide mission guided by the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas'. He also highlighted visible changes witnessed across states and Union territories, particularly in connectivity, digital advancement, expanding opportunities and inclusive development.

Amit Shah says PM Modi made the nation his first goal of life

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi on completing 25 years of his service and dedication, characterised by tireless hard work, remarkable resolve, and making the nation first the goal of life.

“On this very day, October 7, 2001, Modi ji took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Since then, his continuous journey of service, struggle, and dedication as Chief Minister and Prime Minister has become synonymous with the welfare of the poor, empowerment of women, upliftment of youth, and prosperity of every section of society. In #25YearsOfSeva, Modi ji has transformed the very definition of governance through people-centric policies, their implementation, firmness in decision-making, transparency, and a guarantee of results, while establishing the ideal of 'politics of performance,” he said.

PM Modi's 25 years are a testament to service, dedication: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that as the head of the government, Prime Minister Modi's twenty-five years are a testament to service, dedication, good governance, and strong willpower. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to him.

Jaishankar calls PM Modi's leadership 'decisive and outcome-oriented governance'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed heartiest congratulations to PM Modi on 25 tireless years in public service. “Since becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7th October 2001, PM has dedicated his life to the service of the nation and welfare of the people. Over #25YearsOfSeva, PM @narendramodi has placed the dignity & aspirations of the poor, and empowerment of women & youth at the heart of governance. His decisive leadership, transparent and outcome-oriented governance, have advanced inclusive development and driven transformative changes across the country,” he said.

No corruption, no cronies: FM Sitharaman on PM Modi

Taking to X, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Today, 7th October, we celebrate the distinguished career of PM Modi. 25 years ago, on this day, he took up the responsibility of CM of Gujarat. Until then, he had held no elected post. Through dedication, he served, learning as he went along. Selfless, no corruption, no cronies. Now, he serves as Prime Minister. Only in @BJP4India, a karyakarta gets opportunities despite no political family/dynasty background, money etc. A strong message for #democracy.”

Thank you PM Modi for 25 years of fearless and focused leadership: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “Thank you PM Modi Ji for 25 years of fearless and focused leadership. There were many moments when the easy way was available but you always chose the right way even when it was difficult. That kind of courage is rare,” he said.

Taking to social media, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the resolve of a 'Developed India' has become the resolve of the aspirations of crores of citizens of the country. "With your leadership, the country's expectations are touching the skies," he said about PM Modi.

Yogi Adityanath praises PM Modi for 25 years in public service

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised PM Modi and said the completion of 25 glorious years as Head of the Government by the esteemed Prime Minister Modi ji, who has made 'From Public Service to National Service' the motto of his life and remains ceaselessly dedicated to elevating India's identity, pride, and honour to new heights, is a moment of immense joy for all of us. “In these years of national service, an unwavering commitment to public service, resolute determination, visionary leadership, and the spirit of 'Nation First' have been consistently reflected.The Prime Minister's life inspires the people of the country to build a developed, self-reliant, and strong India,” he said.

October 7, 2001 is forever etched in the golden pages of history: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said that day of 7 October 2001 is forever etched in the golden pages of history, when the devoted nation-server, the esteemed PM Modi ji, took the reins of the Chief Minister's office in Gujarat. “Today, looking back at this glorious journey of 25 years, it doesn't seem like merely the chronicle of a leader's political life, but rather appears as an important chapter in the changing political, social, and developmental journey of the country. On this historic occasion, heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji from the 13 crore people of Maharashtra and from Shiv Sena,” he said.

Right leader at the right time: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Prime Minister Modi, saying India is fortunate to have found the "right leader, at the right time, and at the right place." He said that under Modi's leadership, India is moving confidently towards the goal of a "Developed India @ 2047."

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha praised PM Modi and called the twenty-five ‘uninterrupted years’and ‘successive electoral victories’. “Public trust renewed at every stage. 25 years ago today, on 7 October 2001, Shri Narendra Modi ji took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Today he completes 25 uninterrupted years as the head of a government. He began at a difficult time for Gujarat, went on to win three successive mandates in the state, moved from Gandhinagar to Delhi in 2014 and has since led the country through three consecutive Lok Sabha mandates. Over these 25 years, the scale of responsibility has changed enormously, but there is also a certain continuity in the way he has approached governance,” he said.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari called PM Modi’s 25 years in public service ‘a Quarter-Century of Unwavering Devotion, Visionary Leadership, and Selfless Service.’ He said, “On this landmark milestone, I join the Nation in saluting and congratulating our Honourable Prime Minister Modi Ji, on completing 25 monumental years of dedicated Public Service at the helm of Governance (2001–2026).”

We celebrate his journey and take inspiration from PM Modi's dedication: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “PM Modi ji completed 25 years as Head of Govt-from Gujarat to Delhi, we celebrate his journey & take inspiration from his dedication to Maa Bharti, his vision for the country & compassion for the people.”

It should be noted that PM Modi has been serving continuously as head of government -- first as chief minister of Gujarat for three terms and subsequently as prime minister of India after winning three Lok Sabha elections -- since October 7, 2001.

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