'Vast admin, organisational experience': PM Modi congratulates new Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

Image Source : ANI Tirath Singh Rawat takes oath as Uttarakhand CM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Tirath Singh Rawat soon after he took oath as Uttarakhand CM at Raj Bhavan in Dehradun. PM Modi, in his message, expressed confidence that Uttarakhand will continue to make progress under the leadership of Tirath Singh Rawat who replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat on the top chair.

PM Modi also highlighted that Tirath Singh has vast administrative and organisational experience.

"Congratulations to Shri @TIRATHSRAWAT on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. He brings with him vast administrative and organisational experience. I am confident under his leadership the state will continue to scale new heights of progress," PM Modi said in his tweet.

Tirath Singh Rawat was the state BJP president from 2013-15 and is currently the party's national secretary. He was also an MLA from the Chaubattakhal constituency from 2012-17.

ALSO READ: 'Party's decision', says Trivendra Singh Rawat after resigning as Uttarakhand CM

His choice as the new chief minister by the BJP comes as a surprise as he was not among the favourites.

Though he has held important organisational positions both in the state and at the Centre, Tirath Singh Rawat is a first-time MP.

He defeated his political mentor and BJP veteran Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri's son Manish Khanduri of the Congress by over three lakh votes to win from the Pauri Garhwal seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Latest India News