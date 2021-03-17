'Women wearing ripped jeans...': Uttarakhand CM Tirath Rawat triggers row with controversial remark

Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat (left).

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat believes that women wearing ripped jeans can't provide the right culture at home to children. Speaking at a workshop organised by by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun on Tuesday, Rawat said he was 'shocked' to see a woman running an NGO wearing ripped jeans.

"Recently when I was returning from Jaipur...I noticed a woman sitting beside me. She was wearing gumboots and ripped jeans exposing her knees. The woman, who runs an NGO, was with her two kids. What kind of values would you give to your children?" Rawat said.

"Kaynchi se sanskaar (culture by scissors) - showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids - these are the values being given now. Is this good?" he added.

Rawat's new Cabinet colleague Ganesh Joshi went a step ahead by adding that women raising 'good children' should be the first priority of women.

Former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha reacted sharply over Rawat's statement. He questioned whether the BJP endorses CM Rawat's remark.

"Wearing “#rippedjeans” destroys our culture, it seems. It leads to substance abuse. And a societal breakdown. Women should strictly avoid this sacrilege against our pristine customs, says Uttarakhand CM. Dear BJP, this is your CM Tirath Singh Rawat: Do you endorse this?" Sanjay Jha tweeted along with a photo of him wearing a ripped jeans.

