'Tiranga Car Rally' organised from Surrey to Vancouver on Independence Day | WATCH

India celebrated its 74th Independence Day and the enthusiasm of the world's largest democracy reverberated across the globe. In Canada, 'Gurukul Canada' and 'Friends of India-Canada' celebrated Independence Day by organising a 'Tiranga Car Rally' from Surrey to Vancouver.
In the video, several cars can be blaring Indian patriotic songs and carrying 'Tiranga'. The video has been released by the Consulate General of India in Vancouver.
#WATCH Canada: A 'Tiranga Car Rally' from Surrey to Vancouver organised by 'Gurukul Canada' and 'Friends of India-Canada' to celebrate #IndiaIndependenceDay.— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020
(Video source: Consulate General of India in Vancouver) pic.twitter.com/Axwril0bSZ