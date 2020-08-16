Sunday, August 16, 2020
     
'Tiranga Car Rally' organised from Surrey to Vancouver on Independence Day | WATCH

India celebrated its 74th Independence Day and the enthusiasm of the world's largest democracy reverberated across the globe. In Canada, 'Gurukul Canada' and 'Friends of India-Canada' celebrated Independence Day by organising a 'Tiranga Car Rally' from Surrey to Vancouver. 

New Delhi Published on: August 16, 2020 12:15 IST
In the video, several cars can be blaring Indian patriotic songs and carrying 'Tiranga'. The video has been released by the Consulate General of India in Vancouver. 

