Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace in Chikkaballapur defaced, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name carved on wall Miscreants defaced Tipu Sultan’s historic Summer Palace at Nandigiridhama in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur taluk, engraving the name of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on one of its ancient walls.

New Delhi:

Tourists visiting Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace at Nandigiridhama found the name “Lawrence Bishnoi” carved on the monument’s front wall. The vandalism is believed to have taken place on October 24, according to initial reports.

The historic palace, which once served as Tipu Sultan’s summer retreat during his rule over the Mysore Kingdom, is a protected monument under the Archaeology Department.

Security cameras failed to capture incident

Despite the presence of CCTV cameras, authorities revealed that the camera covering the defaced section of the palace was non-functional at the time of the incident. As a result, the culprits remain unidentified.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Jagdeep Singh arrested in US

Meanwhile, Jagdeep Singh, known by his alias Jagga, a key operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been arrested in the United States. Singh is believed to be closely linked to the Rohit Godara gang, and Indian authorities are now working on the process of bringing him back to India to face trial.

Jagdeep Singh faces a long list of criminal cases in India. Over a dozen cases are registered against him in Punjab’s Dhurkot, where he has already been declared a proclaimed offender by a local court. In Rajasthan, cases are lodged at Pratap Nagar and Sardarpura police stations in Jodhpur, with courts there having issued arrest warrants against him.

He has previously served jail time in both Punjab and Rajasthan for various criminal offences, including extortion and assault.

About three years ago, Singh reportedly left India using his passport and moved to Dubai. From there, he illegally entered the United States, where he was later detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) near the Canada–US border.

Singh’s arrest follows the recent deportation of another Bishnoi gang associate, Lakhvinder Kumar, who was wanted in multiple criminal cases in Haryana. Kumar was deported from the US to India on October 25 in a CBI-led operation.

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Kumar was facing charges related to extortion, intimidation, illegal possession of firearms, and attempted murder. He was taken into custody by Haryana Police upon his arrival at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The CBI had earlier secured an Interpol Red Notice against Kumar in October 2024 at the request of the Haryana Police.