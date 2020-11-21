Image Source : FILE IMAGE IAS couple Tina Dabi, Athar Amir file for divorce after 2 years of marriage

The celebrated IAS couple of Kashmir Tina Dabi and Athar Amir have filed for divorce in Jaipur, two years after the two tied the nuptial knot. Their love story and marriage in 2018 had made national headlines. The couple posted in Rajasthan, has filed for divorce on November 17. They have submitted an application in a family court on November 1.

Tina shot into limelight after she became the first-ever Dalit girl to top the UPSC examination. Dabi had topped the civil services exam while Athar stood second in the same exam. She passed the tough exams in her first attempt itself, securing just little over 52 per cent marks. Athar cleared the exams and ranked second in his second attempt.

A graduate of Delhi's Lady Shri Ram college, Dabi was born in Bhopal and did her schooling from Carmel Convent School. Her mother is a former Indian Engineering Service (IES) officer and her father Jaswant is a serving IES officer. Khan, on the other hand, completed his class 11 and 12 from Srinagar's Tyndale Biscoe School.

Both Tina and Athar are officers of the Rajasthan cadre. The duo had earlier said that they had fallen in love during their training period.

Their marriage reception in Delhi was attended by senior politicians including Venkaiah Naidu, Sumitra Mahajan, Ravi Shankar Prasad. The couple had arranged three wedding receptions — a simple court ceremony in Jaipur, the second one in Kashmir's Pahalgam and the third one in Delhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also congratulated the IAS couple and tweeted, “May your love grow from strength to strength and may you be an inspiration to all Indians in this age of growing intolerance and communal hatred. God bless you."

