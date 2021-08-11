IAS topper couple Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan officially divorced in Jaipur

Follow us on Image Source : TINA DABI/INSTAGRAM End of Love Story! Celebrated IAS topper couple Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan officially divorced

The love story of celebrated IAS couple Tina Dabi and Athar Amir Khan came to an end after a Jaipur family court granted them divorce on Tuesday. The IAS couple had filed for divorce with mutual consent in November last year.

The Family court No. 1 in Jaipur granted the divorce under Section 28 of the Special Marriage Act.

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers had got married in Jaipur on March 20, 2018, soon after their romance and love story made national headlines.

The wedding ceremony was attended by top politicians, including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

The interfaith wedding had generated headlines and a backlash on social media.

Their 'fairy-tale' story became a hot topic of discussion from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir with the Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha terming it “love-jihad”.

The duo had earlier said that they fell in love during their training period.

Tina Dabi topped the UPSC examination for civil services in 2015, Athar ranked second the same year. Both were allotted Rajasthan cadre. Tina also secured first position in order of merit during training and got the President’s medal.

The report about the rift in their marriage surfaced last year after she removed ‘Khan’ from her surname on social media. Later, Khan also unfollowed her on social media platforms.

Tina Dabi is a graduate of Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College. Dabi shot the spotlight after she became the first Dalit to top the prestigious civil services exam, that too in the first attempt.

Athar Khan, who hails from Anantnag, is on deputation with the Jammu and Kashmir government now and is posted in Srinagar.

