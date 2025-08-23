TikTok back in India? Government responds to buzz over Chinese app's availability Several people on social media reported that they were able to access the TikTok website in India, however the mobile app remained unavailable due to the ban imposed by the government.

New Delhi:

Amid growing buzz about TikTok making comeback in India after the Chinese video app's website became available, the Centre has clarified on Friday that the ban on TikTok remains in place, dismissing reports that suggested otherwise.

"Government of India has not issued any unblocking order for TikTok. Any such statement or news is false and misleading," ANI reported citing government sources.

TikTok website available to some

The clarification followed after several users claimed they could access TikTok’s website on Friday evening.

However, users were unable to log in or watch videos, and the application remains unavailable on app stores.

Ban on Chinese apps

India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications, including TikTok, WeChat and Helo, on June 29, 2020, citing threats to the nation’s sovereignty and security after the Galwan Valley clashes.

Intelligence agencies had flagged these apps over concerns of user data collection and possible transmission of information outside India. The government stated these apps were engaged in activities “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order.”

Thaw in India-China ties

Despite the continuing ban, India and China have taken steps to improve bilateral ties. Trade through the designated border points at Lipulekh Pass, Shipki La Pass and Nathu La Pass has resumed.

Both nations have agreed to restore direct flight connectivity between India and the Chinese mainland and finalise an updated Air Services Agreement. Additionally, they plan to facilitate visa processes for tourists, businesses, media and other visitors in both directions.

PM Modi to attend SCO Summit in China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. On the sidelines, the Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several leaders attending the summit.