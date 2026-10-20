Tiger Shroff shooting case: Anil Pandit promised accused Rs 34,000, jobs abroad

Fresh details have emerged in the shooting case involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, with investigators reportedly uncovering an alleged Rs 34,000 contract to target the actor. The three accused were allegedly promised money and jobs abroad by a man identified as Anil Pandit, who is suspected of operating the group from California.

The three accused remain at Kota's Railway Colony Police Station under Mumbai Police custody. They were questioned in three rounds overnight, with sources indicating that investigators obtained several important leads. The accused were expected to be taken to Mumbai by road at around 8 am on Tuesday, October 20.

Tiger Shroff shooting case: Rs 34,000 contract and promise of jobs abroad

The accused were allegedly offered Rs 34,000 to target Tiger Shroff. Anil Pandit is suspected of directing them from abroad and allegedly arranging payments and weapons. The three accused reportedly communicated with him through the Jangi app and had never met him in person.

The accused allegedly received online payments of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 a day while in Mumbai. To avoid direct financial links, they allegedly sent Pandit QR codes belonging to local shopkeepers or other individuals, through which money was transferred to meet their expenses.

Accused changed clothes and hair to evade police

After the shooting, the accused allegedly reached Andheri railway station and boarded a local train before getting off after two or three stations. They then booked an online taxi to Surat, with the payment reportedly made by Pandit, before boarding a Pune-Jaipur train.

The accused allegedly cut their hair and changed their clothes during the journey to conceal their identities. When they were apprehended in Kota, their appearance had changed. Investigators reportedly found only clothes in their bag, and no weapons were recovered from them. One possibility being examined is that the weapons were discarded. It has come to light that an accused named Hrithik had arranged a stolen motorcycle.

Weapons delivered through concealed drop-offs

The accused were allegedly supplied with weapons through contacts in Indore and Mumbai. No one reportedly met them in person to hand over the firearms. Instead, they were allegedly sent location details and videos showing where to collect weapons hidden in a box near a garbage dump.

The Jangi app was allegedly used for communication because creating an account reportedly did not require a phone number or personal details. The accused also allegedly discarded SIM cards after conversations to avoid being traced.

Police probe possible links to another attack

It is alleged that two of the accused, Rehan and Phool Singh, had previously attacked a businessman in Amritsar. The alleged incident, the source of the weapons and the suspected role of the handler are among the aspects that may come under further scrutiny as the investigation continues in Mumbai.

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