Tiger Shroff firing case: Accused Rehan's mother claims son was taken from home, suspects he was drugged

The mother of Rehan, one of the three accused arrested in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai, has claimed that her son was lured into the alleged crime and manipulated by others. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Shamshida said she believed Rehan had been trapped and pressured into doing something wrong.

The three accused, including Ritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Sonipat in Haryana, were arrested from a train in Kota, Rajasthan, on Monday, a day after the firing at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander sustained injuries.

Rehan's mother claims he was taken from home

Shamshida told reporters that a person arrived at their home in a vehicle a few days earlier and took Rehan away. She said she had not been in contact with her son for 20 days and became concerned when his mobile phone was switched off.

"His mobile phone was taken away. When we called (his number), it came switched off. I suspect he was given some intoxicant and taken along," she said.

Shamshida said she did not know the person who had visited their home but believed her son had been trapped. She added that Rehan had been learning welding work in Gurugram to help support his family.

Rehan allegedly lured with promise of welding job

According to Shamshida, a young man from Bihar had told Rehan that his brother worked as a welder in Gurugram and would teach him the trade. The man had also allegedly promised him a good salary.

"He was learning welding work in Gurugram. A youth from Bihar had told him that his brother does welding work in Gurugram and they will teach him too. He had also told him that he would get paid well," she said.

Shamshida alleged that people were exploiting young men and pressuring them into carrying out unlawful activities.

"They are using them and getting wrong things done from them under pressure," she added.

Asked what message she had for her son, she said, "I will say, son, what you have done is not right and (you) should never ever come under anyone's influence".

Rehan's father says he was previously booked under Arms Act

On Monday, Rehan's father, Raisuddin, said his son had dropped out of Class 9 and had not lived with him for nearly 10 years. He said Rehan had been staying with his mother in Devdu village.

Raisuddin, a daily wage worker, also said Rehan had previously been arrested in a case registered under the Arms Act and was out on bail. According to him, the case was registered a few months ago, and Rehan's mother, who works in a factory, arranged bail for him.

"He has not been living with me for nearly 10 years. He has been living with his mother in Devdu village. He was booked in a case related to a gun a few months ago and his mother, who works in a factory, arranged bail for him," Raisuddin had told reporters.

He blamed his son's "friend circle" for his alleged involvement in the earlier case.

Tiger Shroff firing in Juhu captured on video

The shooting targeting the Bollywood actor took place on a busy Sunday evening in Mumbai's Juhu area and was captured on video. Shroff, 36, the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

The three accused were arrested in Kota on Monday and taken into custody by Mumbai Police as the investigation into the firing continued.

(With inputs from PTI)

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