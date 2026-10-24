Tiger Shroff firing case: Weapons used by accused recovered from Gujarat's Surat

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has seized two firearms, along with 10 live rounds, from Gujarat's Surat that investigators believe was likely used by the accused to attack Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff last Sunday, said officials on Saturday.

"A team of the Mumbai Crime Branch has recovered two firearms and 10 live cartridges from Surat, Gujarat," a statement by officials read, during the course of investigation of DCB CID CR No 143/26 registered under Sections 109(1), 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, (BNS) and 3, 25 of Arms Act."

The police had earlier said that the accused had fired around seven rounds during their attack on Shroff last Sunday near the Pushpa Park in Mumbai's Juhu area. Of them, five hit the BMW in which the actor was travelling, injuring his driver and a person nearby, while two missed.

The accused, who have been arrested, fled using a bike that was seized from the Andheri station last Monday. The same day, the three accused were also arrested from the Kota railway station. The police believe that the accused had conducted a detailed recce and tracked Shroff's movement, including his weekly routine, before carrying out the attack. They escaped based on a pre-planned map, along the SV Road through Vile Parle and Andheri.

The accused include a minor (17-year-old), while the other two were identified as 22-year-old Hrithik Kumar alias Roshan, who originally hails from Bihar's Begusarai, and 18-year-old Rehan, who is from Haryana's Sonipat. Other than these three attackers, several others have also been apprehended from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

As the probe continues, the role of gangster Anil Pandit has come under scanner. The Mumbai Police has named him as the wanted accused. Pandit is an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and had claimed the responsibility for targeting the actor on October 18.

The Mumbai Police, which is probing the case under the BNS and the Arms Act for attempt to murder and other offences, has said the investigation will continue and further action will be taken accordingly.

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