Tiger Shroff firing case: New probe reveals weapons were obtained via 'dead letter box' from Amritsar

A major revelation regarding a syndicate that supplied weapons for the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff has surfaced on Wednesday. The weapons were obtained via a "dead letter box." A "dead letter box" refers to a pre-arranged location where weapons are left by someone beforehand. The weapons were left at a location in Amritsar. Two accused Kunal and Sumit travelled to Amritsar to received the weapons.

Anil Pandit paid Kunal and Sumit between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000 for the task

The specific location where the weapons were stashed had been provided to them in advance by Anil Pandit. Kunal and Sumit do not know who exactly placed the weapons at that location. Anil Pandit paid Kunal and Sumit between Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000 for this task. Out of this amount, they gave Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 to two women, Babita and Radha.

According to police sources, Kunal was released from Sonipat jail in July of this year. Following his release, a friend introduced him to Anil Pandit. Subsequently, Kunal began communicating with Anil Pandit via an encrypted app. About two weeks ago, Anil Pandit tasked Kunal with retrieving weapons from Amritsar and transporting them to Mumbai. Kunal used his girlfriend, Radha, as a courier to transport the weapons.

Radha and Babita work at a factory in Sonipat. Kunal had met Radha about two months ago. It was at Kunal’s behest that Radha, accompanied by Babita, traveled to Mumbai with the weapons.

Who are Radha and Babita?

According to information, Radha and Babita were linked to the arms smuggling network of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Both girls worked as couriers for the gang. Radha and Babita are residents of Uttar Pradesh and they had handed over a large consignment of weapons to the gang's handlers in Dadar, Mumbai.

It is alleged that Kunal and Sumit had arranged for the weapons, while Radha and Babita went to Dadar, Mumbai and handed over those weapons to three people. Mumbai Police has been granted three days' transit remand. The NDR team of the Special Cell arrested four accused Kunal, Sumit, Radha and Babita and presented them in the court.

The accused were produced before the court by Kalandra under Section 35(1)(b) of the BNSS. Subsequently, the Maharashtra Police CID, Mumbai, sought permission to interrogate the accused in custody and formally arrest them. The court granted this. The Mumbai Police subsequently sought three-day transit remand for the accused, which the court granted.

Tiger Shroff was attacked on Sunday

Actor Jackie Shroff's son Tiger Shroff had gone to play football in Juhu, Mumbai on Sunday evening. When his BMW car was passing through the fans gathered at the gate, two people opened fire on the car from the front. They fired 6-7 rounds. One of the attackers was very close to the actor and was aiming directly at him. Luckily, when he pulled the trigger, his gun jammed, due to which Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped. The actor's driver and another person present there were injured in this attack.

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Tiger Shroff firing case: Four arrested, including two women, for supplying weapons to syndicate