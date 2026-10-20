Tiger Shroff firing case: Man named Sameer detained in Sonipat for questioning based on suspicion

Mumbai:

A fresh detention was on Tuesday made in the Tiger Shroff firing case, with Haryana’s Sonipat police detaining a man identified as Sameer. He has been detained for questioning based on suspicion. Preliminary information suggests that Sameer was previously involved in an Arms Act case alongside Rehan—the individual who allegedly fired shots at Tiger Shroff.

The Mumbai Police is also aware of the matter, though no arrests have been made yet. Currently, only the local Haryana Police unit is involved in the investigation. As the Mumbai Police has already clarified, until a formal arrest is announced in the case, several individuals are being subjected to ongoing questioning.

Kota City Police detains three alleged shooters

The development comes after Kota City Police detained three alleged shooters, including a minor, within 24 hours of the incident. The accused have since been handed over to Mumbai Police on 48-hour transit remand.

The firing was reported in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening, when the assailants allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car after he had played football with colleagues. However, Tiger Shroff escaped direct gunshot injuries, while his driver sustained injuries.

It should be noted that the latest arrest takes the total number of people in custody to six. Shooters Phool Singh, Rehan and Hrithik Kumar were arrested from Rajasthan’s Kota on Monday, and two others have also been detained, including one picked up from the Maharashtra-Gujarat border.

In the meantime, Gangster Anil Pandit, who allegedly operates from the US, has emerged as a key suspect in the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff, with police linking him to more than a dozen cases of extortion and targeted attacks in Haryana and Delhi. Delhi Police has been probing his alleged involvement in different cases in Delhi, including the firing incident outside a gym of a famous Punjabi singer.

Who is Anil Pandit?

Pandit, a native of Haryana's Panipat district, is suspected to be operating a network from the United States and coordinating with shooters in India, said a police source. Three alleged shooters -- two from Haryana and one from Bihar -- were arrested by Kota police in connection with the firing at Shroff.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police is also collecting details of shooters active in Delhi-NCR and examining their possible links with the gang. Around 10 teams have been deployed to investigate different aspects of the case, said the source. Investigators are also examining a social media post in which Pandit allegedly claimed responsibility for the incident and issued a threat linked to the Bollywood industry.

Police are looking into his suspected connections with several firing and extortion cases reported in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. His name had earlier surfaced during investigations into firing outside a gym associated with singer Guru Randhawa in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, the source said.

The criminal network allegedly uses messaging applications to communicate with shooters operating in different states, including Delhi. Investigators are trying to establish the roles of those involved, the source of weapons and the possible financial support provided to the shooters.

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