'Tied to tree and set on fire': Chandigarh influencer, 28, dies after 54 days in hospital

Social media influencer Manjeet Kaur died at PGI Chandigarh on August 26 after nearly 54 days of treatment for severe burn injuries. The 28-year-old woman had allegedly been abducted from Chandigarh before being taken to Morinda, where she was tied to a tree and set on fire.

Manjeet's mother, Kanta Devi, filed a complaint following her daughter's death, after which Chandigarh Police registered a case of kidnapping and murder and began investigating the matter. The case has also left behind a seven-year-old boy who has lost his mother.

Woman abducted from Chandigarh and set on fire

According to Kanta Devi, Manjeet was called to meet Shubhi and Pinda near a liquor shop in Sector 34, Chandigarh, late on July 3. The two were already known to Manjeet.

When she reached the spot, they forced her into a car and took her to Morinda. The accused then took her to a forested area, tied her to a mulberry tree and set her on fire.

After the incident, a person known to Manjeet reached the spot and put out the flames with a blanket. She was taken to a hospital in Morinda before being shifted to Max Hospital in Mohali. On July 9, she was referred to PGI Chandigarh for further treatment.

Manjeet remained unconscious for several weeks. On August 5, she regained some consciousness and told her family what had happened. Despite continued treatment, her condition worsened and she died on August 26.

Her postmortem was conducted at PGI Chandigarh and her body was handed over to the family.

Manjeet leaves behind seven-year-old son

Manjeet was a resident of Sector 123's Sunny Enclave in Mohali. She was divorced and had a seven-year-old son.

She had around 1.46 lakh followers on Instagram, where she created reels on Punjabi and Haryanvi songs and shared content related to cosmetic products. She also had around 4,000 subscribers on YouTube.

After her death, Kanta Devi went to the Sector 34 police station and filed a complaint. Chandigarh Police registered an FIR under Sections 140(1) for kidnapping, 103(1) for murder and 3(5) for shared criminal liability under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur confirmed that a kidnapping and murder case had been registered on the basis of the mother's complaint. The accused are being searched for.

Family raises questions over statement

The family has alleged that Manjeet's statement was not recorded after she regained consciousness. They said she had wanted to give her statement and that the PGI police post had informed Kharar Sadar Police about it.

Kharar DSP Ishan Singla denied the allegations of negligence. He said the incident fell under Chandigarh's jurisdiction, so the Chandigarh Police was responsible for taking action. He added that Kharar Police supported the family and helped them with the FIR process.

Sector 34 Station House Officer Inspector Shadi Lal said the investigation was underway.

Police search for suspects

Chandigarh Police are examining CCTV footage and also checking Manjeet's Instagram account as part of the investigation.

Police sources said her account contains videos related to disputes with other influencers, including some content in which young men were abused.

According to police sources, Manjeet was in a live-in relationship with one of the accused. Chandigarh Police DSP (South) Gurjit Kaur said the police had received clues about the suspects and were carrying out raids to trace them.

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