Thunderstorms likely in Delhi-NCR in next 2 hours: IMD

Image Source : PTI Thunderstorm likely in Delhi-NCR in next 2 hours: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that regions in and around Delhi could experience thunderstorms today and in particular the next two hours. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and Kasganj, Haryana's Rewari, Nuh, Bhiwadi, Sohna, Palwal, Faridabad and Ballabhgarh.

South-West and West Delhi districts are likely to have the highest amount of rainfall.

The IMD has also issued a 'red' warning to 3 states with a prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 13 (today) and June 14 (tomorrow). As per IMD, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, Goa and Konkan regions will likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today and tomorrow.

