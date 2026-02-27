Thrithala Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Thrithala Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 49 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Thrithala Assembly constituency comes under the Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, M B Rajesh of the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) won the seat by defeating V T Balram of the Congress with a margin of 3,016 votes.

Thrithala Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Thrithala Assembly constituency is a part of the Palakkad district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,92,560 voters in the Thrithala constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 93,052 were male, and 99,506 were female voters. Two voters belonged to the third gender. 3,011 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thrithala in 2021 was 128 (119 men and 9 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Thrithala constituency was 1,78,249. Out of this, 85,443 voters were male, 92,806 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 403 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thrithala in 2016 was 313 (202 men and 111 women).

Thrithala Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Thrithala Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Thrithala Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Thrithala Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) candidate M B Rajesh won the Thrithala seat with a margin of 3,016 votes (1.98%). He received 69,814 votes with a vote share of 45.84%. He defeated Congress candidate V T Balram, who got 66,798 votes (43.86%). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sanku T Das stood third with 12,851 votes (8.44%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate V T Balram won the Thrithala seat with a margin of 10,547 votes (7.48%). He polled 66,505 votes with a vote share of 47.16%. Communist Party of India's Subaida Isha got 55958 votes (39.68%) and was the runner-up. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate VT Rema stood third with 14,510 votes (10.29%).

Thrithala Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: MB Rajesh (CPIM)

2016: V T Balram (Congress)

2011: V T Balram (Congress)

2006: TP Kunjunni (CPIM)

2001: V K Chandran (CPIM)

1996: V K Chandran (CPIM)

1991: E Sankaran (CPIM)

1987: M P Thami (Congress)

1982: K K Balakrishnan (Congress)

1980: MP Thami (Congress)

1977: K Sankaranarayanan (Congress)

1970: Vella Eacharan (Congress)

1967: ET Kunhan (CPIM)

Thrithala Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Thrithala Assembly constituency was 1,52,311 or 78.42 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,41,021 or 78.88 per cent.