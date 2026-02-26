Thrissur Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Thrissur Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 67 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Thrissur is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Thrissur district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Communist Party of India. P. Balachandran, from Communist Party of India defeated Padmaja Venugopal of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 946 votes.

Thrissur Assembly constituency is part of the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suresh Gopi won the Thrissur parliamentary seat by defeating Vs Sunil Kumar of the Communist Party Of India with a margin of 74686 votes.

Thrissur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 182418 voters in the Thrissur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 86419 were male in Thrissur and 95995 were female voters. There were four voters who belonged to the third gender. 3561 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Thrissur in 2021 was 96 (82men and 14 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Thrissur constituency was 172074. Out of this, 81609 were male and 90465 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 1018 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thrissur in 2016 was 220 (137men and 83 women).

Thrissur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Thrissur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Thrissur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Thrissur Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI candidate P Balachandran won the Thrissur seat with a margin of 946 votes (0.74%). He was polled 44263 votes with a vote share of 34.25%. He defeated Congress candidate Padmaja Venugopal, who got 43317 votes with a vote share of 33.52%. BJP candidate Suresh Gopi stood third with 40457 votes (31.03%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI candidate Adv VS Sunilkumar won the Thrissur seat with a margin of 6987 votes (5.49%). He was polled 53664 votes with a vote share of 42.19%. Congress candidate Padmaja Venugopal got 46677 votes (36.70%) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate B Gopalakrishnan stood third with 24748 votes (19.46%).

Thrissur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: Adv VS Sunilkumar (CPI)

2011: Adv Therambil Ramakrishnan (INC)

2006: Adv Therambil Ramakrishnan (INC)

2001: Adv Therambil Ramakrishnan (INC)

1996: Therambil Ramakrishnan (INC)

1991: Therambil Ramakrishnan (INC)

1987: EK Menon (CPM)

1982: Therambil Ramakrishnan (NDP)

1980: MK Kannan (CPM)

1977: KJ Goerge (BLD)

1970: Joseph Mundassery (IND)

Thrissur Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Thrissur Assembly constituency was 129237 (70.69%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 127191 (73.79%).