Thrippunithura Municipality Election Results 2025: Full list of ward-wise winners, party

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Thrippunithura Municipality witnessed a neck-and-neck competition between Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Chief Minister P Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), with the former slightly edging past the latter in the Kerala local body elections. According to the Kerala State Election Commission (SEC), the NDA won 21 wards and the LDF won 20 wards. The United Democratic Front (UDF) was distant third after the Congress-led alliance 12 wards.

The Thrippunithura Municipality, which has 53 wards this year, had 49 wards back in the 2020 local body elections. The LDF, the NDA and the UDF had won 23, 17 and seven wards, respectively, back then. Meanwhile, this year, a voter turnout of 73.69 per cent was witnessed during the Kerala local body elections this year, according to the SEC.

Following is full list winning candidates in the Thrippunithura Municipality: