Thrippunithura Municipality Election Results 2025: Full list of ward-wise winners, party

The Thrippunithura Municipality witnessed a neck-and-neck competition between Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Chief Minister P Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), with the former slightly edging past the latter in the Kerala local body elections. According to the Kerala State Election Commission (SEC), the NDA won 21 wards and the LDF won 20 wards. The United Democratic Front (UDF) was distant third after the Congress-led alliance 12 wards.
The Thrippunithura Municipality, which has 53 wards this year, had 49 wards back in the 2020 local body elections. The LDF, the NDA and the UDF had won 23, 17 and seven wards, respectively, back then. Meanwhile, this year, a voter turnout of 73.69 per cent was witnessed during the Kerala local body elections this year, according to the SEC.
Following is full list winning candidates in the Thrippunithura Municipality:
|Ward Name
|Winner
|ATTAPRAYIL
|Praseetha K.V (UDF)
|PUTHEN KULANGARA
|Praveen (UDF)
|VADAKKE VYMEETHI
|Beena Sudhikumar (LDF)
|TRACKO COMPANY
|K.P. Sajat (LDF)
|I O C
|Indu Prakash (LDF)
|IRUMBANAM
|Akhildas K.T. (LDF)
|S. M .P
|Sachin Biju (LDF)
|MATHOOR EAST
|P. B. Satheesan (UDF)
|PULIYANNOOR
|Balakrishnan (LDF)
|IYRETTIL
|Vijayashree KR (NDA)
|NJANAM THURUTHU
|Anil KG (LDF)
|ELAMANATHOPPU
|Valli Ravi (NDA)
|MAKALIYAM
|V. G. Rajalakshmi (LDF)
|CHITHRAPUZHA
|K.P. Paul (LDF)
|KARINGACHIRA
|Jinsi Roy (UDF)
|CHATHARY
|E.S. Rakesh Pai (LDF)
|CHANGAMPUTHA
|Dear Dear Kuriakose (UDF)
|HILLPALACE
|Sabu K.D. Sabu (LDF)
|KYAMTHA
|Binu (UDF)
|THIRUVAMKULAM
|C. A. Shaji (UDF)
|THIRUVAMKULAM TEMPLE
|K.R. Sukumaran (UDF)
|CHAKKUPARAMB
|Rohini Krishnakumar (UDF)
|GANDHIPURAM
|Shini Jayakumar (LDF)
|MEKKARA
|O.K. Hariharan (LDF)
|CHOORAKKAD
|Indira Satheesan (NDA)
|PUTHIYAKAVU
|P.R. Dyson (NDA)
|PAVAMKULANGARA
|Jitesh Raveendran (LDF)
|VALIYATHARA
|Adv. P. L. Babu (NDA)
|PANACKAL
|Rajini Udayakumar (LDF)
|VELLAKKINAKKAL
|Sheena Harish (NDA)
|AMMANKOVIL
|Rajini Chandran (NDA)
|KANNANKULANGARA
|Valli Muraleedharan (NDA)
|MARKET
|Bineesh P. M (LDF)
|RAILWAY STATION
|Shyamala Kumari (NDA)
|STATUE
|U. Madhusudhanan (NDA)
|AMBALAM
|Radhika Verma Teacher (NDA)
|PALACE SCHOOL
|Evening Ajith (NDA)
|N.S.S. COLLEGE
|Adv. Ramadevi Thottungal (NDA)
|SAMSKRITHAM COLLEGE
|Savitri Narasimha Rao (NDA)
|THEVARAKAVU
|Kala Unnikrishnan (NDA)
|VADAKKEKOTTA
|Arun S (NDA)
|MANJELIPPADAM
|Anju Umesh (NDA)
|S.N. JUNCTION
|Meera Jayan (NDA)
|POTTAYIL
|Anand G. Menon (NDA)
|KULANGATH
|N. B. Madhusudhanan (UDF)
|PEREEKKADU
|Sreekuttan Tundathil (NDA)
|NANNAPPILLY
|Anil Kumar (LDF)
|THONDOOR
|Srilatha Madhusudhanan (UDF)
|ILLIKKAPADY
|Rajini Bharathkumar (UDF)
|PALLIMATTAM
|Shenu M. Mathews (LDF)
|MATHOOR
|Shonima Naveen Nagapady (NDA)
|MARAMKULANGARA
|K. J. Joshi (LDF)
|AYYAMPILLYKKAVU
|Bindu Shailendran (LDF)