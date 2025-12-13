Advertisement
Thrippunithura Municipality Election Results 2025: Full list of ward-wise winners, party

Thrippunithura Local Body Election Results 2025: According to the Kerala SEC, the NDA won 21 wards and the LDF won 20 wards. The UDF was distant third after the Congress-led alliance 12 wards.

BJP-led NDA has won 21 wards in the Thrippunithura Municipality.
BJP-led NDA has won 21 wards in the Thrippunithura Municipality. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
Thiruvananthapuram:

The Thrippunithura Municipality witnessed a neck-and-neck competition between Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Chief Minister P Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), with the former slightly edging past the latter in the Kerala local body elections. According to the Kerala State Election Commission (SEC), the NDA won 21 wards and the LDF won 20 wards. The United Democratic Front (UDF) was distant third after the Congress-led alliance 12 wards. 

The Thrippunithura Municipality, which has 53 wards this year, had 49 wards back in the 2020 local body elections. The LDF, the NDA and the UDF had won 23, 17 and seven wards, respectively, back then. Meanwhile, this year, a voter turnout of 73.69 per cent was witnessed during the Kerala local body elections this year, according to the SEC.

Following is full list winning candidates in the Thrippunithura Municipality: 

Ward Name Winner
ATTAPRAYIL Praseetha K.V (UDF)
PUTHEN KULANGARA Praveen (UDF)
VADAKKE VYMEETHI Beena Sudhikumar (LDF)
TRACKO COMPANY K.P. Sajat (LDF)
I O C Indu Prakash (LDF)
IRUMBANAM Akhildas K.T. (LDF)
S. M .P Sachin Biju (LDF)
MATHOOR EAST P. B. Satheesan (UDF)
PULIYANNOOR Balakrishnan (LDF)
IYRETTIL Vijayashree KR (NDA)
NJANAM THURUTHU Anil KG (LDF)
ELAMANATHOPPU Valli Ravi (NDA)
MAKALIYAM V. G. Rajalakshmi (LDF)
CHITHRAPUZHA K.P. Paul (LDF)
KARINGACHIRA Jinsi Roy (UDF)
CHATHARY E.S. Rakesh Pai (LDF)
CHANGAMPUTHA Dear Dear Kuriakose (UDF)
HILLPALACE Sabu K.D. Sabu (LDF)
KYAMTHA Binu (UDF)
THIRUVAMKULAM C. A. Shaji (UDF)
THIRUVAMKULAM TEMPLE K.R. Sukumaran (UDF)
CHAKKUPARAMB Rohini Krishnakumar (UDF)
GANDHIPURAM Shini Jayakumar (LDF)
MEKKARA O.K. Hariharan (LDF)
CHOORAKKAD Indira Satheesan (NDA)
PUTHIYAKAVU P.R. Dyson (NDA)
PAVAMKULANGARA Jitesh Raveendran (LDF)
VALIYATHARA Adv. P. L. Babu (NDA)
PANACKAL Rajini Udayakumar (LDF)
VELLAKKINAKKAL Sheena Harish (NDA)
AMMANKOVIL Rajini Chandran (NDA)
KANNANKULANGARA Valli Muraleedharan (NDA)
MARKET Bineesh P. M (LDF)
RAILWAY STATION Shyamala Kumari (NDA)
STATUE U. Madhusudhanan (NDA)
AMBALAM Radhika Verma Teacher (NDA)
PALACE SCHOOL Evening Ajith (NDA)
N.S.S. COLLEGE Adv. Ramadevi Thottungal (NDA)
SAMSKRITHAM COLLEGE Savitri Narasimha Rao (NDA)
THEVARAKAVU Kala Unnikrishnan (NDA)
VADAKKEKOTTA Arun S (NDA)
MANJELIPPADAM Anju Umesh (NDA)
S.N. JUNCTION Meera Jayan (NDA)
POTTAYIL Anand G. Menon (NDA)
KULANGATH N. B. Madhusudhanan (UDF)
PEREEKKADU Sreekuttan Tundathil (NDA)
NANNAPPILLY Anil Kumar (LDF)
THONDOOR Srilatha Madhusudhanan (UDF)
ILLIKKAPADY Rajini Bharathkumar (UDF)
PALLIMATTAM Shenu M. Mathews (LDF)
MATHOOR Shonima Naveen Nagapady (NDA)
MARAMKULANGARA K. J. Joshi (LDF)
AYYAMPILLYKKAVU Bindu Shailendran (LDF)
