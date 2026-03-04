Thrikkakara Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Thrikkakara Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 140 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Thrikkakara Assembly constituency comes under the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, PT Thomas of the Congress won the seat by defeating Independent candidate J Jacob with a margin of 14,329 votes.

Thrikkakara Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Thrikkakara Assembly constituency is a part of the Ernakulam district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,93,810 voters in the Thrikkakara constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 93,859 were male and 99,950 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. 2,448 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thrikkakara in 2021 was 82 (69 men and 13 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Thrikkakara constituency was 1,80,944. Out of this, 87,604 voters were male, 93,339 were female. One voter belonged to a third gender. There were 555 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thrikkakara in 2016 was 236 (145 men and 91 women).

Thrikkakara Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Thrikkakara Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Thrikkakara Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Thrikkakara Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate PT Thomas won the Thrikkakara seat with a margin of 14,329 votes (10.52%). He polled 59,839 votes with a vote share of 43.82%. He defeated Independent candidate J Jacob, who got 45,510 votes (33.32%). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate S Saji stood third with 15,483 votes (11.34%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate PT Thomas won the Thrikkakara seat with a margin of 11,996 votes (8.87%). He polled 61,451 votes with a vote share of 45.42%. Communist Party of India Marxist (CPM) candidate Sebastian Paul got 49,455 votes (36.55%) and was the runner-up. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate S Saji stood third with 21,247 votes (15.70%).

Thrikkakara Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2022: Uma Thomas (Congress)

2021: PT Thomas (Congress)

2016: PT Thomas (Congress)

2011: Benny Behanan (Congress)

Thrikkakara Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency was 1,36,570 or 70.36 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,35,304 or 74.65 per cent.