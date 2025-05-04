Three soldiers killed as Army vehicle skids off road, plunges into gorge in J-K's Ramban The Indian Army truck, part of a convoy heading from Jammu to Srinagar via National Highway 44, met with a tragic accident near Battery Chashma around 11:30 am, officials said.

New Delhi:

Three soldiers were killed on Sunday after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 700-feet deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said. The Indian Army truck

The Indian Army truck, part of a convoy heading from Jammu to Srinagar via National Highway 44, met with a tragic accident near Battery Chashma around 11:30 am, officials said.

A joint rescue team was immediately pressed into action. Army, police, SDRF and local volunteers assisted in the relief operations and three soldiers who were in the vehicle were found dead on the spot.

The deceased Army personnel have been identified as Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar, and Man Bahadur. Their bodies were recovered from the gorge where the vehicle plunged.

Officials added that the truck was reduced to a mangled heap of metal due to the impact of the crash. According to Vikram Parihar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Batote Police Station, the truck was part of a convoy heading from Jammu to Srinagar, and the bodies of the deceased are being transported to the Ramban District Hospital.

(More details awaited)