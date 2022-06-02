Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Three new judges take oath of office in Delhi High Court, strength rises to 47.

Three new judges were administered the oath of office in Delhi High court on Thursday (June 2), taking its strength to 47.

Delhi High court acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath of office to the three new judges, namely, Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, Anish Dayal and Amit Sharma.

The new appointments take the number of judges in the high court to 47, including 12 women judges. The sanctioned strength of the high court is 60.

Earlier, on 18 May 2022 nine judges had taken the oath of office in the Delhi High court. Justice Kaurav has been transferred from Madhya Pradesh High Court to Delhi High court.

Know more about the newly appointed judges:

The Central government on Wednesday (June 1) notified the transfer of Justice Kaurav from the Madhya Pradesh High Court to the Delhi High Court. The Supreme Court had recommended his transfer last month.

Amit Sharma has been appointed as an additional judge of the high court for a period of two years.

The Central government On May 31 also notified the appointment of the newly sworn-in-judges- Justices Dayal and Sharma, who were practising lawyers.

The names of Advocate Anish Dayal and Amit Sharma were recommended by the Supreme court collegium for elevation as Judges of the Delhi High court in November 2021. The notification for the appointment of Justice Kuarav was issued on June 1, 2022.

While the notifications for appointment were issued on 31 May 2022 by the Central Government.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the court of the Chief Justice in the presence of other high court judges, lawyers and family members of the newly sworn-in judges.

Additionally, on May 18, nine new Delhi High Court judges had taken oath of office. Before that, two judges took oath on March 28 and four judges took oath on February 28.

(With agencies inputs)

