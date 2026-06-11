Three Indian sailors killed in US attack on cargo ship near Hormuz Strait off Oman coast

New Delhi:

Three Indian sailors were killed after a commercial vessel came under attack from the US military near the Strait of Hormuz, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday. A total of 24 Indian crew members were on board the ship when it came under attack amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

"It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after two bodies were recovered," Sonowal wrote in a post on X.

"This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The Modi Govt stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin," he added.

The minister said he has directed officials to ensure the immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and a swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites.

MEA summons US official after ship attacked

The confirmation came hours after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that 21 of the 24 Indian crew members aboard the MT Settebello, which was attacked off the coast of Oman, had been rescued. At the time, three Indian nationals were reported missing, with search and rescue operations continuing in coordination with Omani authorities.

The Palau-flagged MT Settebello was carrying 24 Indian crew members when it was struck while transiting the Gulf of Oman. Officials said the vessel was not on the US sanctions blacklist, unlike another ship targeted earlier in the region.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions and growing security concerns in key shipping lanes around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy supplies.

US-Iran war and India's stance

India has strongly reiterated its call for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, stressing the need to safeguard freedom of navigation and international commerce.

New Delhi urged all parties to refrain from military action targeting commercial shipping, civilian populations and critical infrastructure. It also called for an early end to hostilities and expressed support for all efforts aimed at achieving a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

India voiced deep concern over the escalating conflicts in the region, highlighting the heavy humanitarian toll, including loss of life, injuries and the large-scale displacement of vulnerable civilian populations.

The government also warned about the wider economic consequences of the conflict, pointing to disruptions to freedom of navigation, the global flow of trade, established supply chains and international energy markets.

Also read: US targets 'multiple' Iranian sites as situation escalates in Mideast; Hormuz closed again